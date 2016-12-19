Double win for Oxford bowling

OXFORD – The Oxford varsity girls and boys bowling team hosted Deposit this past Friday, where both sides of the team claimed victories at their home of Family Recreation Lanes.

The matchup on Dec. 16, saw the boys win by a score of 4-0 with a total pin count win at 2,652-2,128. With the boys win in the books, an easy Oxford girls win came by a score of 4-0 and a pin count of 2,161-684.

On the boys side for the Blackhawks, they saw two standouts on the night, as Corey Turner bowled his first 600 series – bowling a 606. With Turner's successes in his series, it was Harry Oliver who walked away with an all-time personal high – in both series and high game – when he snagged a high of 232 game on the day and a 585 series. It was Tuner's series who claimed the crown for Oxford on the day.