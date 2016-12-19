Indoor Track and Field Wrap-up: Norwich's Ericksen breaks school record

NORWICH – The Norwich varsity indoor track and field team has been busy as of late, competing in a invitational this past weekend and two prior invitational's the weekend before.

Among some phenomenal times from the Norwich runners – Ben Ericksen stood above the crowd when he successfully broke the Norwich High School record in the 1500 meter run. This record was previously held by Steven Spittler who ran a solid 4:32 for the record time.

Ericksen broke the record when the Norwich team traveled to Colgate on Dec. 9, for the John DeMao track meet, where he successfully shattered Spittler's record with his invitational winning time of 4:20.34.

Ericksen is coming off a highly successful season as a senior for the Tornado in Cross Country where he was recently named fourth team All-State in Class C.

Ericksen was one of many other Tornado runners who saw success at the John DiMao track meet where the Norwich boys finished in eighth place and the girls finished in 14th – Norwich competed in the Division I side of the meet, while Sherburne-Earlville competed in the DII side.

Norwich's James Heath took home a seventh place finish in the boys 300 meter dash for DI with his time of 41.75.

Justin Bates climbed his way to a sixth place finish in the 500 meter dash for DI with a time of 1:20.54.

Bates also took home a solid finish in the 800 meter run when he claimed third with his time of 2:27.71

The Norwich relay team of the 4x200 – David Berger, James Heath, Luca Kamps and Garret Thorton – took home a second place finish. Losing to Cazenovia who posted a winning time of 1:40.06 compared to Norwich's 1:43.93.