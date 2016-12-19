Unblemished Norwich claims road win over Yellowjackets

ONEONTA – Down 20-18, the varsity girls' basketball team of Norwich battled through the tough matchup this past Friday with Oneonta, emerging the victors of the game by a score of 50-42.

With this win on the road over rival Oneonta on Dec. 16, the Norwich girls now have made it three in a row as they sit a perfect 3-0 on the season thus far.

The second half push that led Norwich past Oneonta saw both teams explode out of the halftime break with scores of 15 from Oneonta, and 14 from Norwich. The key display and push for the win came late in the game, when Norwich was able to hold Oneonta to just seven points in the fourth – a period low for the Yellowjackets.