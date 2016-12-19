Norwich reaches 7-0 following win over rival Oneonta

(Frank Speziale Photo)

NORWICH – A slow start from state ranked Norwich left them trailing 30-22 to Oneonta this past Friday evening, however, the Tornado helped validate their rankings thus far in the season when they dropped 32 second-half points to answer the call and walk away victorious on the night at 54-48.

Trailing at the half by an eight point margin, Norwich's early game lack of production played a major part – scoring just eight points to open up the game.

However, a halftime regrouping allowed the Tornado to emerge from the locker room to swat the Yellowjackets with a 21 point third period, something Oneonta simply could not handle – grabbing a game low of a mere five points in the third.