Senator Akshar seeks opinions on ride sharing services in Upstate NY

NEW YORK STATE – Last week, Senator Fred Akshar of New York's 52nd District released an online “Ride Sharing Survey” asking people to weigh-in on the possibility of bringing ride sharing services like Uber or Lyft to Upstate New York.

“I've heard from so many constituents and local businesses who support bringing Ride Sharing Services like Uber and Lyft to Upstate communities,” said Senator Fred Akshar. “I think it's a great idea, but I want to hear from as many constituents as possible on this issue.”