Chenango County wrestling wrap-up

CHENANGO COUNTY – The success of Section IV high school wrestling is well documented over the years but two such squads stand above the rest in Chenango County in the 2016-2017 season.

• Bainbridge-Guilford-Afton-Harpursville's combined varsity wrestling team is currently ranked number one in Division II Section IV according to CNYwrestling.com, while also grabbing a state ranking of fourth in Division II, according to The New York State Sports Writers Association.

This prolific ranking early on in the 2016-2017 season comes after BGAH holds an undefeated 6-0 dual meet record while also taking home a first place finish at The Viking Duals on Dec. 10, and a second place finish at The Clyde Cole.

BGAH currently has defeated the following team – despite the second place finish at the Clyde Cole – have yet to face a true challenge when it comes to dual meets: Unatego 73-13, Oxford 75-15, Port Byron 59-9, Windsor 55-17, Homer 59-21, and Otselic Valley 75-9.