Norwich swimmers come up big despite team loss

NORWICH – The Norwich varsity swimming and diving team recently squared off against Binghamton, where the young Tornado team fell by a score of 84-61.

The loss for Norwich at home came on Wednesday, Dec. 14, but despite the outcome Norwich featured eight first place finishes.

“We are still working on stroke and conditioning with our young group of six freshman and one Senior. During this meet the boys had nine personal best times,” said Norwich head coach Kevin Diefenbacher. “This is good as they are swimming tired from our workouts in practice and still dropping their times in meets. This work will in the swimmers favor when we get into the taper before sectionals.”