Local family to be featured on national TV for their Giants ties

NEW BERLIN – The small village of New Berlin, NY is home to two huge supporters of the New York Football Giants program. In fact, these two people will be featured on television this Saturday as they display their love of everything-Giants for the world to see.

Kelly and Brian Banks, married for 15 years and originally from Walton, have found their way into the lives of many prominent players – both past and present – within the Giants organization.

Kelly and Brian both currently reside in New Berlin, where Brian showcases his soon to be nationally renowned man-cave, while Kelly garnishes the Giants organization with her sought after cakes.

“It all starts with my husband, we have been married 15 years now. When we started dating he played football in high school, so that is kind of how I got into football. He is a Giants fan so that is how I became a Giants fan also,” said Kelly. “When we moved to New Berlin nine years ago, we knew which room right away which room would be the man-cave. He has done a lot to it in the past four years. What was the man-cave of a couple different sports, is basically all Giants now.”

What originally caught the attention of the Giants organization was the man-cave that Brian has erected in his home. While at a Giants game with friends in New Jersey, the group was approached by a member of the Giants–and they showed him firsthand pictures of the man-cave.