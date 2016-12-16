Trial continues: People v Kevin Carr

By Michaela Watts and Ashley Babbitt

news@evesun.com

NORWICH – The jury trial of a man facing trespass and resisting arrest charges continues in Norwich City Court Friday.

As the People v. Kevin Carr trial by Jury began Thursday, Dec. 15, Assisant District Attorney Laura Parker with the assistance of District Attorney Joseph A. McBride represented the People, while defense attorney Ronald Benjamin represented Kevin Carr.

Carr was charged with trespass and resisting arrest following an incident that occurred on August 3 of this year.

Opening statements from the prosecution begin with ADA Parker welcoming the selected jury men and women. Parker instructed that this matter is, “Simple and a straight forward case, and that Mr. Carr is guilty of the alleged accusations that occurred on August 3, at the Guernsey Library in the City of Norwich. The defendant was seen lying on a park bench in front of the library, and appeared to by intoxicated. After a complaint had been made to staff of the library, Susan Morehead and Laura Mandell addressed the known homeless man, who was passed out on the library public bench. When staff asked him to leave, Mr. Carr refused and was further instructed that the police would be called. Officer Clarke was the first to arrive at the scene. Officer Clarke gets out of his patrol car and makes his way to the defendant, instructing him that 'he was being put under arrest for trespassing, please get up'. Mr. Carr then responds with, 'You can't arrest me.'"

Parker continued by explaining to the jury 0that Clarke gave Carr verbal commands four times and then told him if he didn't get up he would be pepper sprayed. She said that Clarke needed to gain control of the situation. Carr was pepper sprayed, and Parker said that Carr's left wrist was handcuffed and then Carke took the defendant by the left arm and "took him to the ground." As soon as he saw the cut, she said Clarke called EMS.