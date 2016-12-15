Early Thursday blaze destroys Triangle home

TRIANGLE—A fiery blaze that brought 11 area fire companies out to brave the elements remains under investigation Thursday morning, Dec. 15, as investigators continue to sift through what's left of the destroyed home.

According to the Triangle Fire Chief, Glenn Pahlmann, firefighters were dispatched to the reported house fire located on the 800 block of South Street in the hamlet of Triangle, just three miles over the Chenango-Broome County line off State Highway 206.

Pahlmann indicated that upon his arrival to the scene approximately at 3 a.m., he immediately called in a second alarm as it was a working house fire.