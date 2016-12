Frank Speziale Photo

Pictured at the recent Museum open House in Norwich, from left to right can be seen Bruce Webster - volunteer, David Emerson - volunteer, Riley Webster - volunteer. Buck Bord, the one horse rig is seen in the photo. The rig used to be used in Oxford in order to bring the Milk from the farms to the processing plant. This specific rig is from Oxford and belongs to Herb Stafford of Oxford.