Jury selected: Man facing trespass, resisting arrest charges claims NPD employees used excessive force, violated rights

By: Ashley Babbitt, Managing Editor
Published: December 15th, 2016

NORWICH – A man arrested this past August has opted to take his case to trial and the jury was selected Wednesday in Norwich City Court.

Kevin Carr was arrested on Aug. 3, 2016 by Norwich Police Officer Brandon Clarke.

Carr was charged with trespass and resisting arrest.

Defense attorney Ronald Benjamin claims that the officer “is liable to the claimant for exemplary damages becuase of his intentional disregard and depraved indifference to human life in the manner in which he picked up the claimant and threw him to the ground under circumstances where only an act of God prevented the claimant from being killed in light of the force with which he was thrown to the ground.”


