State ranked Norwich dominates Owego in second half push

NORWICH – The Norwich Purple Tornado varsity boys basketball team has solidified themselves atop the rankings as they continue to mow down their competition.

As of Dec. 10, and according to the New York Sportswriters Association New York State ranking for each class in the state – Norwich comes in at a solid fourth in class B rankings.

However, only time will tell where Norwich will fall in the next release of the state rankings – as Norwich now has tacked on another win to their already unblemished season, when on Dec. 13, Norwich cruised to a 68-56 win over Owego.

The home win for the Tornado saw the two programs locked into a thriller at the half as Norwich and Owego remained all tied up at 30 when the halftime buzzer rang. Emerging from the half, Norwich rained down the points, as the Indians would play a respectable game but would be unable to keep pace with Norwich's 19 points scored in each of the third and fourth period's.