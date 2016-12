Frank Speziale Photo

Pictured from left to right is Jeff Cola - District Deputy Grand Exalted Ruler of the Elks Lodge #1222, Sheryl Rowe - Exalted Ruler of the Elks Lodge #1222, Elizabeth Monaco - Executive Director of The United Way, and William Aitken - Member of The United Way. The group pictured gathered for a photo after the Elks Lodge recently donated $500 to The United Way in Norwich.