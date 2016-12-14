Antonowicz graduates funeral school, passes national boards

NORWICH – John Antonowicz of the Wilson Funeral Home in Norwich has recently completed all necessary mortuary school course work to sit for the national board exam required by all those seeking a funeral director license.

Since 2014, Antonowicz has been an a client care professional at the Wilson Funeral Home. Shortly thereafter, he enrolled in Hudson Valley Community College's two-year mortuary school program where he would earn his associate’s degree. In May of this year, it is reported that Antonowicz was the sole recipient of the school's Funeral Service Award of Excellence.