2016 Youth Award recipients recognized

NORWICH – A special ceremony was held during the Chenango County Board of Supervisors meeting on Monday, Dec. 12 to recognize outstanding youth and youth workers whose volunteer or professional activities have enabled youth programs to exist and flourish in communities throughout the county.

“Thank you for taking the time to recognize volunteers,” said City Youth Board Director Bob Mason at the beginning of the ceremony. “It is important. It's been said that there is nothing stronger than the heart of a volunteer.”

Eight individuals were nominated for various Youth Awards and each were recognized before the Board of Supervisors and members of the community during Monday's meeting.

Norwich High School sophomores Brenna and Hannah Baker were each awarded the Outstanding Youth Volunteer Award for their efforts in raising funds for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Over the course of the year, the sisters organized various fundraising events including the first ever 'PMC Kid's Bike Ride' and a spaghetti dinner–amongst other philanthropic actions–to raise $13,000 for the cancer institute. Brenna has also raised over $600 for the Chenango SPCA, and Hannah regularly volunteers as a face painter for a number of community events as they aim to lead by example and make Chenango County a better place.