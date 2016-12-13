Second ‘Shop with a Sheriff’ deemed a success

NORWICH -The Chenango County Law Enforcement Association (CCLEA) hosted their second annual “Shop with a Sheriff” event his past Saturday, on Dec 17. Adding double the amount of children from last year’s event, it was all hands on-deck for volunteers.

In addition to Correctional Officers, road patrol deputies from the Chenango County Sheriff's Department were paired with more than 30 children to go Christmas shopping at the Norwich Walmart. All children selected for shopping at the event were chosen by each school district in Chenango County.

Once paired with their deputies and Officers on Saturday morning, they took to the aisles of the store, where each child was permitted to spend $125 on themselves and $75 on their family members for the holidays.

Deputy Anthony Lawrence said that his paired child, Odessa, “Was super excited to buy things for others. She did not even seem to care about buying stuff for herself.” He also added what a great kid she is.

Deputy Howe stated that her paired child wanted to make sure her family's gifts were chosen first. “It wasn't important to her to spend the exact dollar amount of $125 on her and $75 on family. She chose her family's gifts, and then asked me how much was left to spend on herself.”

In addition to the deputies feedback, this year was the first time that Correctional Officers got to witness the joy the event brings.