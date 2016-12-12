Too little, too late for UV at home

NEW BERLIN – The Unadilla Valley varsity boys basketball team dropped a home game to South Kortright, by a score of 66-52 – due to a lack of production to open up the game which set the Storm in too big of a hole.

With a halftime lead of 31-16, South Kortright was playing on all cylinders when they made the trip to New Berlin for the matchup on Dec. 9.

Unadilla Valley would struggle early in the game, posting first and second period scores of seven and nine respectively. However, following the nine points scored to close out the half, a different team seemed to emerge from the locker room when the break was over – Unadilla emerged to drop 36 points on South Kortright. However, already down 15 points at the half, the 36 points to close out the game were simply not enough as South Kortright was able to keep pace with the improved UV offense – scoring 16-points in the third, and 19-points in the fourth period.