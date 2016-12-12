start title end
S-E swimming earns first win of the season

By: Cameron Turner, Sun Staff Writer
Published: December 12th, 2016

SHERBURNE – The Sherburne-Earlville Marauders varsity swimming and diving team officially earned their first team win last week – following an 0-3 start – and after losing their most recent matchup will now rest at a 1-4 overall record.

Splitting meets over the weekend span, S-E first earned their lone win when they defeated Proctor last Thursday, Dec. 8, by a score of 93-76. Following the win against Proctor – which saw eight S-E champions in the eleven events – the Marauders then took to the road over the weekend for a meet against Syracuse City, to which they lost by a score of 86-75.

Below are the results from the two meets:

S-E defeats Proctor 93-76.

• 200 Medley Relay: Sherburne-Earlville's Wilson, Larchar, McDaniel, Rinaldo earned the relay win at 2:06.45.

• 200 Freestyle: Ed Geier of S-E managed to earn the win with a time of 2:19.63.

• 200 Individual Medley: Caleb Larchar of S-E grabbed the third overall win for his team when he raced to a final time of 2:43.02.


