Valley Heights grabs first win of the season

BALDWINSVILLE – The snowy roads were not enough to hold back Valley Heights Christian Academy's girls varsity basketball team – who netted their first win of the 2016-2017 season when they defeated Baldwinsville Christian Academy by a dominating score of 45-22.

“We braved the weather to travel to Baldwinsville Christian Academy this evening,” said Valley Heights head coach Sarah Moore. “The ladies played very well together and came out with a 45-22 win.”

The game on Dec. 9, is a triumphant day for Valley Heights who now sits at 1-2 record on the season. Valley Heights wasted no time in their efforts on the scoreboard – posting up a first period score of 15-points. This dominating opening period set the tone for the rest on the contest, as the defense was able to stifle any and all of Baldwinsville's efforts.