start title end
spacer Aftonarrow Closed Gilbertsville - Mount Uptonarrow Closed Norwicharrow Closed Otselic Valleyarrow Closed Oxford Schoolsarrow Closed Sherburne-Earlvillearrow Closed Valley Heightsarrow Closed spacer

Valley Heights grabs first win of the season

By: Cameron Turner, Sun Staff Writer
Published: December 12th, 2016

BALDWINSVILLE – The snowy roads were not enough to hold back Valley Heights Christian Academy's girls varsity basketball team – who netted their first win of the 2016-2017 season when they defeated Baldwinsville Christian Academy by a dominating score of 45-22.

“We braved the weather to travel to Baldwinsville Christian Academy this evening,” said Valley Heights head coach Sarah Moore. “The ladies played very well together and came out with a 45-22 win.”

The game on Dec. 9, is a triumphant day for Valley Heights who now sits at 1-2 record on the season. Valley Heights wasted no time in their efforts on the scoreboard – posting up a first period score of 15-points. This dominating opening period set the tone for the rest on the contest, as the defense was able to stifle any and all of Baldwinsville's efforts.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 46% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2016 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
We're on Facebook