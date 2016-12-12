start title end
Blue Devils swim their way to a dominating win over the Trojans

By: Cameron Turner, Sun Staff Writer
Published: December 12th, 2016

BINGHAMTON – The Chenango Forks Blue Devils varsity swimming and diving team handing Greene a loss when they defeated the Trojans by a team score of 77-50.

The 27-point loss for Greene would heavily feature the Blue Devils as the champion at many of the 12 events on the night, on Dec. 9, however, Greene would chip away earning four overall wins.

Below is the winner at each of the twelve events:

• 200-yard medley relay: Chenango Forks relay team of Zach Palencar, Kyle Norton, Jake Kumpon, and Sam Forker won the event with a time of 1:57.05.


