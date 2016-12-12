Bobcats demolish S-E for Tip-off tournament title

SHERBURNE – The Sherburne-Earlville varsity girls basketball team held their annual tip-off tournament this past weekend – to which they reached the finals only to fall victim to the Bobcats of Bainbridge-Guilford who handily defeated the lady Marauders 76-35.

Reaching the finals for S-E they successfully extended their winning streak to three games, as as Miranda Wright scored a team and game-high 18 points in the win over Unadilla Valley. Sherburne-Earlville proved to be the dominant force when matched with the Storm, as S-E managed to amass a 24-11 halftime lead. This lead helped propel the Marauders to the finals as they defeated UV by a score of 59-29.

Advancing to the finals S-E's fantastic three game win streak came to a halt when the lady Bobcats of Bainbridge-Guilford demolished the lady Marauders on their home court.