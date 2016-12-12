Norwich takes home third at Gouverneur duels

GOUVERNEUR – The Norwich varsity wrestling squad packed their bags and made the trip to Gouverneur – despite the inclement weather – to which they emerged as the third place team going 3-2 as a team on the day.

The six team, round robin type team duel meet tournament on Dec. 10, saw many Norwich wrestlers take another step toward success this past weekend, as Mike Squires and Eli Rodriguez remain 5-0 on the season, while Squires was also successful in drawing the Most Outstanding Wrestler award for the tournament.

• Round 1: Norwich began its long grueling day when it defeated Gouverneur by a score of 45-38. Norwich would win nine of the 15 weight classes en route to their 1-0 team start on the day.

During the opening duel meet, Ty Rifanburg would see the closest match when he narrowly defeated Derick Stowell at 145 pounds, by a score of 1-0. Along with Rifanburg – 106 pounds Mike Squires (fft), 120 pounds Nick Glanville (pin), 126 pounds Eli Rodriguez (pin), 152 pounds Zach Mills (4-2), 160 pounds Cole Rifanburg (pin), 170 pounds Jake Franklin (5-3), 182 pounds Brennan Slater (pin), and 220 pounds Tyler Rice (fft) – each earned wins during the opening meet. Gouverneur would finish last on the day, as they finished 0-5 as a team.

• Round 2: Norwich upset, Phoenix who was then ranked third in New York State. The Tornado accomplished this feat when they won key matches in the heavier weights to secure the 48-34 win. One such match that came down to a mere point was the win by Brennan Slater at 182 pounds over Seth Gilbert – Slater defeated Gilbert 11-10.