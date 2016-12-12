start title end
Two in a row for the Norwich girls basketball team

By: Cameron Turner, Sun Staff Writer
Published: December 12th, 2016

NORWICH – Up 10-points at 23-13 over Chenango Valley, the Norwich varsity girls basketball team turned in a dominating third period to truly swing the tide in the divisional home opener.

The 23-point third period that the lady Tornado produced lifted the girls to their second consecutive win on the 2016-2017 season, as they truly dominated – despite a sloppy, unorganized look – in the first half – taking the win on Dec. 9, at 59-38.

“A bit of a sloppy game. Thankfully for us, we made them look more sloppy than they made us,” said Norwich head coach Josh Bennett.


