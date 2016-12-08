Vikings of OV drop two games to open the season

OTSELIC VALLEY – The Otselic Valley boys varsity basketball team has now seen two losses go their way in as many games, to open the 2016-2017 season.

The first game – and subsequently loss – of the season came when Otselic Valley hosted Blessed Virgin Mary on Dec. 2, for what ended up being a 52-40 loss for the Vikings.

At the half, a struggling Otselic Valley offense managed just 16 points – eight in the first and eight in the second – while BVM would rack up the points for the early lead at 27-16.

“OV lost in a battle with Cincinnatus. It was BVM's third game of the season, they played with a little more experience, and it was OV's first only,” said Otselic Valley head coach Jacob Preston.