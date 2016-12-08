Lady Storm drop season opener

DELHI – The Unadilla Valley girls varsity basketball team will be looking for a rebound in a big way when sloppy play on opening night of the 2016-2017 season resulted in a blowout loss on the road.

The game which was played against Delhi on Dec. 6, saw the Storm get physically worn down due to a more resilient home squad.

Down 22-11, UV still remained within a relative striking distance if adjustments and better play resulted after the break. However, a team total of 29 turnovers throughout the game helped contribute to the loss to Delhi – who glided away with the 61-21 victory.