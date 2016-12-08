Four field hockey players collect all-region honors

HAMILTON – Four Hamilton College student-athletes were selected for the 2016 National Field Hockey Coaches Association Division III All-Region Team on Nov. 28.

Eva Rosencrans '17 (Greenwich, Conn./Greenwich Academy) and Julia Booth '19 (Greenwich, Conn./Greenwich Academy) were placed on the first team, and Emma Anderson '17 (Greene, N.Y./Greene Central School) and Michaela Giuttari '20 (Warwick, R.I./Loomis Chaffee School [Conn.]) made the second team in the New England West Region. A total of 32 players made the team in that region.

Rosencrans is on the all-region team for the fourth time in her Hamilton career. The forward started all 17 games and tied for the team lead with 14 goals. She tied for second on the squad with seven assists and was alone in second place with 35 points. Rosencrans recorded at least a point in 13 of 17 games this season. She finished her career as the program's all-time leader with 51 goals and is second in points with 117.