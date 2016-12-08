Annual holiday open house at the Chenango County Historical Society Museum

NORWICH – The Chenango County Historical Society’s annual holiday open house will be on Sunday, Dec. 11 from noon to 4 p.m. in the CCHS Museum. The open house is a family-friendly event with free admission. This year’s open house will once again feature the famous “cookie-walk” and The Bull Thistle Gift Shop will be open with special Christmas sales and local history publications. The annual tree-decorating contest is taking place in which local schools, organizations, and individuals have decorated trees throughout the museum and people in attendance will vote on their favorite. There will be a chance to win a door prize and assorted raffle items, and the museum will have a children’s table, and refreshments, with the outdoor campus open. The Paperback Exchange book store at 77 Silver Street will also be open from noon to 4 p.m. with gifts for the children and other great deals.