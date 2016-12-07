Race holds new school record, after he and Conant break Taylor's record

CORTLAND – Norwich varsity indoor track impressed when they went on the road for their first meet of the 2016-2017 season, earning some solid times while breaking the same school record not twice.

The 55 meter dash was where Norwich stole the show on the day, as Norwich's Zack and Race and Eric Conant each broke the previous school record, set by Patrick Taylor at 7.00 seconds.

Zack Race and Eric Conant each ran in heat two of the final's heat – after qualifying for the finals with times of 6.81 and 6.97 respectively – where Race finished in second behind Binghamton's Sincere Williamson who ran a time of 6.60.

Despite Race's second and Conant's sixth place finish for the two Tornado athletes, both would impressively shatter the previous record, however, the new record will officially go to Race who will hold the new record at a time of 6.71 seconds. Conant finished with a time of 6.96 seconds.

Sprint Medley Relay: Norwich's relay team of Connor Nial, Eric Conant, Zack Race, and Noah Bufalini – raced to a third place finish in the event out of twelve teams.