Area volunteer organization to host hemp film

NORWICH — Staying true to its mission of increasing awareness about programs that provide opportunities for interested residents to network and strengthen community ties, local volunteer organization Link and Live Local is pleased to sponsor the upcoming Dec. 12, “Monday Movie at the Moon” event in Norwich.

The film to be shown, Bringing It Home: Industrial Hemp, Healthy Houses and a Greener Future for America, documents a father's search to find the healthiest building materials for his family home. His journey leads him to the construction and completion of the nation's first hemp house. Watching his efforts, we learn that hemp mixed with lime is a non-toxic, energy efficient, mildew, fire and pest resistant material.