New book by author and historian Thomas A. Gray

GUILFORD – Guilford Town Historian Thomas Gray’s new publication 'Living Near the River' takes the reader on a journey that begins when there was only a dark wilderness in the land west of the Unadilla River. The history follows early settlements beginning in 1789 leading to the growth of businesses in the river hamlets. Roads and transportation were improved as the railroad arrived in 1870. Included in this history are also stories of spies, an undertaker, a strange castle, a horse cemetery, an underground room and other interesting and sometimes strange stories of what it was like to live near the river. It is said to be the story of those who chose to live and die by the river.