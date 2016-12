OXFORD – The dining hall at the Fort Hill American Legion has been bedecked by their Auxiliary Unit 376 including a patriotic decorated Christmas tree. All are invited to come in on a Sunday morning, Dec. 10, and enjoy a tasty all-you-can-eat breakfast in this festive décor. The third Sunday of the month, when the Oxford Community Youth Center (OCYC) volunteer "elves" are serving, it will be extra special as there will be a very important guest visitor from the North Pole.