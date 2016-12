GILBERSTVILLE The Oxford Blackhawks varsity boys basketball team was looking to make it two wins in a row when they traveled to Gilbertsville-Mt Upton on Friday, however, were handed a tough loss at 55-37.

GMU would actually trail by one point at 9-8 after the first period that is when adjustments made in between periods gave way to a 18 point explosion from GMU. Oxford could not keep pace in the second scoring only 8 points which ultimately led to a 27-18 point lead for GMU at the half.