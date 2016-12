FRANKFORT Sherburne-Earlville's girls varsity basketball team took to the road for their opening game, earning the road win over Frankfort Schuyler high school this past Thursday by a score of 55-42.

The Thursday, Dec. 1, matchup featured a S-E squad that for the first time in many years was playing without all-star players Lilly Berg and Savannah Irwin as both graduated in 2015. Despite losing the two standouts, S-E witnessed two others step up to help carry the team to an opening day win.