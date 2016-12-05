Bainbridge-Guilford shows promise despite losing record to open season

BAINBRIDGE – The Bobcats varsity boys basketball team has now slid to an 1-2 record after playing three games in the past week span.

BG opened their 2016-2017 season playing South Kortright on the road on Nov. 29, to which they were handed a tough road loss at 71-36. The loss came at the hands of South Kortright's leading scorer number 12, who managed a monster 26 points against the Bobcats.

On Dec. 1, BG would find their way into the win column with a championing win over Hunter-Tannersville Central at 49-43 in the Mokay Tournament in Delhi. With a halftime score of 20-19, the close matchup would come down to the wire. However, the Bobcats emerged from the half to post two solid periods of scoring – 14 and 15 points receptively – earning them the win. Leading BG in scoring for the day was Trevor Halaquist and Sean Jones who each grabbed 13 points in the win.