Blue Devils out-swim the Tornado on opening day

NORWICH The Norwich varsity boys swim team kicked off it's 2016-2017 season when they hosted Chenango Forks on Friday, emerging from the waters the loser of a 94-49 point showdown.

The young Norwich squad six freshman and only one senior battled for some respectable results despite the team loss on Dec. 2.

In the 200 medley relay Norwich Aiden Sullivan, Griffen Frank, Matthew Gigilio, and Jacob Shoemaker finished second on the day with a 2:05.96. Chenango Forks posted a time for first place of 2:03.10.

In the 200 IM Griffin Frank took second with a time of 2:25.77, taking second to Forks time of 2:20.49.