Blue Devils out-swim the Tornado on opening day

NORWICH – The Norwich varsity boys swim team kicked off it's 2016-2017 season when they hosted Chenango Forks on Friday, emerging from the waters the loser of a 94-49 point showdown.

The young Norwich squad – six freshman and only one senior – battled for some respectable results despite the team loss on Dec. 2.

• In the 200 medley relay Norwich – Aiden Sullivan, Griffen Frank, Matthew Gigilio, and Jacob Shoemaker – finished second on the day with a 2:05.96. Chenango Forks posted a time for first place of 2:03.10.

• In the 200 IM Griffin Frank took second with a time of 2:25.77, taking second to Forks time of 2:20.49.