COOPERSTOWN The Sherburne-Earlville varsity volleyball squad slipped to 0-2 on the season, after a Friday evening showdown handed them yet another 0-3 loss.

The matchup between S-E and Cooperstown on Dec. 2, was once again no blowout despite the 0-3 overall score. The lady Marauders managed to fight to set scores of 25-14, 25-18 and 25-17 in the loss.