Chenango County All-Star selections: Greene High School

Pictured in today's Print and online editions of The Evening Sun are the Greene High School First team All-Star selections for the 2016 season. The Trojans finished the season with an overall record of 6-3, defeating then state ranked Harpursville-Afton to claim the division title and go to the playoffs. The following are the Trojans Second Team selections: Senior, Blake Lane – Offensive Tackle and Defensive Tackle; Freshman, Nate Erickson – Running Back and Safety; Senior, Jacob Arbuit – Offensive Guard and Defensive Tackle; Sophomore, Issac Haddock – Offensive Guard and Linebacker.