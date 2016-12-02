Chenango County All-Star selections: Bainbridge-Guilford High School

Pictured in today's online and print editions of The Evening Sun are the Bainbridge-Guilford High School First team All-Star selections for the 2016 season. The Bobcats finished the season with an overall record of 4-5, defeating then state ranked Unatego-Franklin help continue their winning streak on senior night. The following are the Bobcats Second Team selections: Junior, Ben Bivar – Running Back and Linebacker; Senior, Nick Decker – Offensive Tackle and Defensive Tackle; Junior (Captain), Adam Ives – Offensive Tackle and Defensive Tackle; Sophomore, Tom Palmatier – Center and Defensive Tackle.