Lady Marauders fall victim to tough Morrisville

By: Cameron Turner, Sun Staff Writer
Published: December 2nd, 2016

SHERBURNE – The Sherburne-Earlville varsity volleyball team hosted Morrisville for their opening match of the 2016-2017 season, only to eventually fall to Morrisville 3-0.

The score of 3-0 does not reflect the hard volleying that the Marauders treated their hometown crowd to. The first set was won by a mere two points when S-E fell 26-24. This set was followed up by a second set score of 25-21 in favor of Morrisville. In a must-win third set, S-E battled to a 25-22 final score – ultimately being shutout by the visiting Morrisville.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 78% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2016 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
We're on Facebook