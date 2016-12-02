Lady Marauders fall victim to tough Morrisville

SHERBURNE – The Sherburne-Earlville varsity volleyball team hosted Morrisville for their opening match of the 2016-2017 season, only to eventually fall to Morrisville 3-0.

The score of 3-0 does not reflect the hard volleying that the Marauders treated their hometown crowd to. The first set was won by a mere two points when S-E fell 26-24. This set was followed up by a second set score of 25-21 in favor of Morrisville. In a must-win third set, S-E battled to a 25-22 final score – ultimately being shutout by the visiting Morrisville.