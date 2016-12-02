BGAH destroys Unatego by pins to open up season

By: Cameron Turner, Sun Staff Writer
Published: December 2nd, 2016

BAINBRIDGE – The powerful Bainbridge-Guilford-Afton-Harpursville combined varsity wrestling team wasted no time solidifying themselves among the ranks of teams in the wins column, when they downed Unatego 72-13.

Impressively for BGAH they bolstered a full lineup, an impressive feat for a Chenango County High School squad, and something that bodes well for BGAH when facing teams with holes in their lineup – such as Unatego.

The weight classes of 99, 106, 113, 126, and 195 were all decided by forfeit – going in favor of BGAH, and therefore handing them a free 30 points.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 31% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2016 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
We're on Facebook