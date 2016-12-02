Tornado pin-power returns for opening day win

CONKLIN – The Norwich varsity wrestling team ran onto the mat for the first time of their 2016 season when they traveled to Susquehanna Valley on Nov. 30, emerging as the victors of a 58-30 match.

Norwich and Susquehanna exchanged forfeit wins as Norwich would claim a win at 106 pounds and 113; while SV would take 220 pounds and 285 pounds.

Despite not being solidified at the heavier weights, Norwich showed just how masterful their squad can be as they racked up eight of 11 wins on the remaining matches – seven coming by way of pins and one by way of technical fall.

At 99 pounds Dante Geislinger of Norwich pinned Darren Deitrichh in just :30 seconds into the match; this was followed by a match at 120 pounds where Nick Glanville of Norwich pinned Tayson Evans at 2:11. At 126 pounds Eli Rodriguez of Norwich pinned Bertran Dure in 2:40; 132 pounds, Cristobol Cabalero of Norwich pinned Lucas Underhill at 1:29; at 145 pounds, Austyn Hatton of Norwich pinned Cory Bond at 1:36; at 152 pounds, Ty Rifanburg of Norwich won by technical fall over Jason Moelder with a score of 16-0; at 160 pounds, older brother Cole Rifanburg pinned Kyle Leonard in just 1:00; and at 182 pounds, Brennan Slater of Norwich pinned Chris Harold at 0:41 seconds.