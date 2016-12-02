54th annual Clyde Cole Wrestling Tournament set to kick off

OXFORD – Clyde Cole – a tournament held in Oxford for over half a century will once again act essentially as the beginning of many high school varsity squads seasons for 2016-2017.

This years version of the tournament will gather together 16 teams from around New York State including local teams: Oxford, Norwich, Greene, Sherburne-Earlville, Bainbridge-Guilford-Afton-Harpursville, and Unadilla Valley. However, these local teams will once again be pushed by outsider top teams like Averill Park, Carthage, Queensbury, and Shenendehowa – as well as other semi-local teams Maine-Endwell ,Groton, and Sidney among others.

Wrestling begins for the prestigious Clyde Cole tournament on Friday, Dec. 2, and continues through until the finals held later in the day on Saturday, Dec. 3.

Schedule is as follows (Schedule may vary depending on speed of matches):

Friday, December 2, 2016

3:30 – 4:30 p.m. – Weigh-ins

5 – 7 p.m. – Preliminary matches (three mats)

7:30 – 9:30 p.m. – Quarterfinal matches (three mats)

Saturday, December 3, 2016

8-9 a.m. – Weigh-ins

8:30 9:30 a.m. – Breakfast