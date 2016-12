BINGHAMTON – The Bainbridge-Guilford girls varsity basketball team is off to a fast start, after they handily maneuvered their way into a win on opening day, winning 46-36 over Chenango Valley.

The Lady Bobcats traveled to Chenango Valley on Nov. 29, where they methodically posted double digits in each period of play, wearing down the Warriors on their home court.

Despite the win, BG could only manage a 24-17 halftime lead, a far from comfortable score for the Bobcats.