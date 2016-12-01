Halftime correction lifts Blackhawks to opening day win

OXFORD – A tied game with just one minute left in regulation – Oxford's varsity basketball program prevailed over Marathon on opening day, despite Marathon putting the pressure on them early in the game.

Solid play from Marathon led to a 27-23 lead at the half, however, Oxford was able to settle in on opening day of their 2016-2017 season to claim the second half push for the win at 58-49.

“Game was tied at 49 points with just under a minute to play and we took a two-point lead with a Jason Davis offensive rebound and put back. We made a defensive stop and the fouled Jason Davis who connected both of the one and one shots to close the scoring at 53-49,” said Oxford head coach Tim Davis.