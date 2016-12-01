Bend but don't break: Norwich starts season with road win over the Sabers

CONKLIN – Never so much as a doubt was in the air when the Norwich Purple Tornado varsity basketball team stormed the court for their first game of the 2016-2017 season, emerging the victors over Susquehanna Valley 63-56, on Nov. 29.

The Tornado took the halftime lead at 33 to 25, in part due to their early 20 point explosion in the first period. The first period saw Norwich's Dashawn King rack up an early nine points against SV as he opened up his senior campaign with a stellar game – 17 points total.

Heavily assisting King on the day was Tre Bonham – another Tornado senior – who landed 20 total points on the day in what proved to be a very evenly scoring game for number 3.