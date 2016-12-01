Oxford's Church Women United measure success in full bellies

OXFORD — The Church Women United (CWU) of Oxford and St. Joseph's Church have been sponsoring the annual Free Thanksgiving Dinner held at St. Joseph's Church for thirty-two years now. Some of the delicious food prepared included twelve turkeys, many pounds of squash and stuffing, and dozens of pies. This year, like every year, so many volunteers lent a hand to make the dinner a great success; and those people deserve thanks for this labor of love.

The CWU is very grateful to 33 volunteers, from all over Chenango County, who assisted in cooking, serving, delivering, and cleaning up on both Wednesday and Thursday. The home-made dinner, with all the trimmings, was served to 127 dine-ins and take-outs, as well as 45 home deliveries to shut-ins.