NORWICH – In the spirit of Thanksgiving, a number of area churches teamed-up last week to donate 458 baskets and gift cards to those in need.

“It's more than just giving away food, but fulfilling a cultural need,” said United Church of Christ, First Congregational Pastor Joe Connolly. “In some cases, people are not able to have Thanksgiving dinner with their family. By giving them food we are also providing them with the opportunity to take part in Thanksgiving.”