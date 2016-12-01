Gilbertsville Free Library hosts ‘Dressed for the Holidays’

By Michaela Watts

Sun Staff Writer

mwatts@evesun.com

GILBERTSVILLE- The Gilbertsville Free Library will be hosting its annual “Dressed for the Holidays,” a historical tour of Gilbertsville on Friday, Dec. 2 from 7 to 9 p.m.

This annual event allows the public to tour five historical homes, attend evening church services and they also will have the opportunity to do some Christmas shopping at the local establishments within the town.

The tour will begin at the Gilbertsville Free Library, located on 17 commercial street, where tickets and maps of the tours will be available, along with refreshments being served. Once maps are collected and tickets purchased, the following stops on the tour will be at a 1795 cottage with it's 1840s additions to the home, which is now the Presbyterian Manse; 1860s Stoney Ledge, with additions made by architects Albert Fuller and Marcus Reynolds; lovely italian villas including the Seaman house and the Yonda; and finally the 1877 Freer house where a special Christmas tree exhibit that can be seen displays outside and inside the house.