Giving thanks at Emmanuel Episcopal Church

By: Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer
Published: November 30th, 2016

NORWICH – Last Thursday, Nov. 24, volunteers at the Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Norwich served up 450 meals at their annual Thanksgiving Dinner. Volunteer Gary Brookins would like to extend a thank you to Tim Thompson and the Ontario Hotel, Tops, Frontier, and all the volunteers, who he says ‘make their Thanksgiving Dinner possible.’ Unfortunately the Church was without two staples in the continuance of their dinner this year as longtime volunteer Charles McMullen was unable to attend due to illness, and Father Charles Taylor tragically passed away earlier this year. While the dinner was a success per usual, the volunteers stated that the absence of McMullen and Fr. Taylor was felt by all.


